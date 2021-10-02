VNX Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. VNX has a market capitalization of $189,488.70 and $4.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNX has traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

