Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Head-To-Head Survey

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.16 $56.20 million $0.06 61.00 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.54 $16.41 million $7.56 1.90

Antares Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Bioventus on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

