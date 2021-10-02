Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,576. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.