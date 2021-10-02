PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in September

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

