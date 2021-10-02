Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Up 471.4% in September

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pgs Asa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PGSVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 11,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

