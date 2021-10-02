-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.05). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 804,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 272.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.