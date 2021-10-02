Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $809.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $807.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.00. 895,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.