Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $555.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 814,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.