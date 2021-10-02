Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

