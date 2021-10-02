Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 35,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

