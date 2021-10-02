Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Reaches $94.21 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and $2.39 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

