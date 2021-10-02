Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,521 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,633 call options.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,296. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

