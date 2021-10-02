Brokerages Set Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALMFF. Macquarie lowered Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. downgraded Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Altium alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALMFF remained flat at $$25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.