$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $4.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 79,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

