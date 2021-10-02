Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.28. 1,108,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,022. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.