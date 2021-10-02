Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $82.50. 2,530,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,679. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

