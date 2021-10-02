Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 67.5%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 122,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. TD has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TD by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

