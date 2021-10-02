Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 67.5%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 122,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. TD has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TD by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

