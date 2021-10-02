Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 341.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FEMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 34,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,454. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 206,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter.

