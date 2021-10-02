Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Down 52.8% in September

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000.

FRON stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,456. Frontier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

