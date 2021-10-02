Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.84 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $343.34 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00027843 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00021949 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

