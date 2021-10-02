Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $517.74 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and $517.74 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00087043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00151582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,756 coins and its circulating supply is 23,778,933,098 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.