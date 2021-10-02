Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce $52.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $43.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $195.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 926,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,593. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.73%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.