Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $55.71

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. 774,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

