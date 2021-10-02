NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.64 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,118,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

