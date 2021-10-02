Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,280. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.