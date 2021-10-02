Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,280. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,947,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 601,470 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

