Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,664. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $158.92 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

