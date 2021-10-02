$477.29 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $477.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

