Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $248.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.45 million and the highest is $251.30 million. Abiomed posted sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.33. 141,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.36. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

