EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $228,554.01 and approximately $964.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

