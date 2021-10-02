Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $726.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.60 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPB traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 378,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.