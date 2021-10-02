Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
