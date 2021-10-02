Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

