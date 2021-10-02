Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Drops By 88.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 736,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

