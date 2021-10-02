Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

