Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 90.8% in September

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
