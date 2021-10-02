PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

