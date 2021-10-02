Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $29.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $30.00 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock worth $367,439. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,686. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

