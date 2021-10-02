Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $291,039.20 and $235.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.22 or 0.01157939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00465959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00294111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

