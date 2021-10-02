Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $475,981.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

