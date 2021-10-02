Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 1,303,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.