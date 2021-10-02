InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IPVIU remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

