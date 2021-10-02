Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KELYB remained flat at $$19.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The company has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $60.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

