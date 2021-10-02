iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
