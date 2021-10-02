Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

