Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 1,940.55

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

A number of brokerages have commented on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,645.60 ($21.50). 5,839,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,446. The stock has a market cap of £128.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,668.98 ($21.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,460.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,395.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

