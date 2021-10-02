$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,310. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

