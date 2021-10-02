iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNMA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,416. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,333,000.

