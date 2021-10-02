FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

