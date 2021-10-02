Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$16.29 during trading on Monday. 665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

