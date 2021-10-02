Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $253.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
