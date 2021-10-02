Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $679.57

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $577.47. 2,913,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.90. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

